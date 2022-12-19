scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Amrita Arora says Malaika Arora didn’t ask her before taking a dig at her clothes, her career: ‘Why only Ammu…?’

Amrita Arora questioned Malaika Arora about the jokes she cracked on her in her stand-up special and added that she could have been more considerate.

amrita arora, malaika aroraAmrita Arora puts sister Malaika Arora in a spot in the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika. (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram)
In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Amrita Arora tried to put Malaika Arora on the spot by taking subtle digs at her. Amrita also spoke to Malaika about her stand-up act and asked her why she was so ‘inconsiderate’ towards her. 

While the family sat down for lunch with Arhaan Khan, Amrita looked at Malaika and asked, “You could have been more considerate. About the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-size clothes, about indirectly not doing anything. You know that was something which you could have just kind of called me up and asked me if I’m okay with it.” To which Malaika replied, “Okay but in a stand-up you’re not supposed to do that.” 

 

Amrita then said, “You cannot throw anyone under the bus. I mean as great as it was and you were fantastic. I just feel there are certain things you have to really ask people and run by them. Why was only Ammu thrown under the bus.”  However Malaika said, “I think I went for everybody in the room.” 

In one of the episodes, Malaika did stand-up comedy and roasted Amrita. She took several digs at her and said, “My sister’s in the house! She’s the funny one. I’m the pretty one. She has a rich husband, and I am doing standup.” She also said, “My mother said ‘If we can sit through Amrita’s debut movie Kitne Door Kitne Paas, we can surely sit at your stand-up for 20 minutes.’”

All the episodes from Moving in with Malaika are currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

