scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Moving In With Malaika: Amrita Arora Ladak says nephew Arhaan is like her younger version

On actor Malaika Arora's ongoing show Moving in With Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora also makes an appearance along with other family members.

Amrita AroraActor Amrita Arora with nephew Arhaan Khan. (Photo: Instagram/malaikaarora)

Actor Malaika Arora’s show Moving In With Malaika gives a glimpse into her life off camera and brings forth an unseen side of her bonding with her family members. In the latest episodes, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora Ladak and son Arhaan also made an appearance and the aunt-nephew duo seemed to bond really well.

Amrita, who has been part of movies such as Awara Pagal Deewana, Rakht and Hello, shares a close bond with Arhaan, Malaika’s son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Also Read |The exploitative feminism of ‘Moving in with Malaika’

Amrita,  mother of sons Azaan and Rayaan, said that she looks at Arhaan and remembers her younger self, “He really has a different perspective and a different spin on things. He’s just like my husband, who’s like my complete pillar. I really look at him as where I can put my hand on his shoulder and feel “phew” everything is fine.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

 

She adds, “My relationship with Arhaan is we’re like besties, we’ve always been like that, we fight, we confide in each other, we have each other’s back, he’s so much like me. I see my younger version in him.”

In latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Arhaan also spoke of his aunt ‘ammu’ in an affectionate manner and said that he is biased towards his aunt.

While teasing Malaika, Arhaan said, “There is a tier-list. Ammu is like the second mom. But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 19-year-long marriage when their divorce got finalised in 2017. Malaika is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 04:07:27 pm
Next Story

Kim Go-eun’s agency shuts down dating rumours with soccer star Son Heung-min: ‘They have never met’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close