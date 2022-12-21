Moving In With Malaika: Amrita Arora Ladak says nephew Arhaan is like her younger version

Actor Malaika Arora’s show Moving In With Malaika gives a glimpse into her life off camera and brings forth an unseen side of her bonding with her family members. In the latest episodes, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora Ladak and son Arhaan also made an appearance and the aunt-nephew duo seemed to bond really well.

Amrita, who has been part of movies such as Awara Pagal Deewana, Rakht and Hello, shares a close bond with Arhaan, Malaika’s son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Amrita, mother of sons Azaan and Rayaan, said that she looks at Arhaan and remembers her younger self, “He really has a different perspective and a different spin on things. He’s just like my husband, who’s like my complete pillar. I really look at him as where I can put my hand on his shoulder and feel “phew” everything is fine.”

She adds, “My relationship with Arhaan is we’re like besties, we’ve always been like that, we fight, we confide in each other, we have each other’s back, he’s so much like me. I see my younger version in him.”

In latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Arhaan also spoke of his aunt ‘ammu’ in an affectionate manner and said that he is biased towards his aunt.

While teasing Malaika, Arhaan said, “There is a tier-list. Ammu is like the second mom. But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu.”

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 19-year-long marriage when their divorce got finalised in 2017. Malaika is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years.