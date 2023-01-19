scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan says people directly ask for sexual favours in the industry: ‘They just try to make a quick buck…’

Vardhan Puri revealed that he met several people who pretended to have connections in the film industry, as well as those who tried to take advantage of him.

Vardhan PuriVardhan Puri talks about the difficulties in the industry (Photo: Instagram/ Vardhan Puri)
Listen to this article
Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan says people directly ask for sexual favours in the industry: ‘They just try to make a quick buck…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Vardhan Puri, who made his debut with the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019, opened up about his difficulties in navigating the industry, despite being Amrish Puri’s grandson. After the release of his debut film, Vardhan had signed three films that were shelved. The actor revealed that he met several people who pretended to have connections in the film industry, as well as those who tried to take advantage of him.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Vardhan said, “Some people directly ask you for sexual favours, and say, ‘You pay me this much and I will get you this’. Someone would say, main aapko X, Y, Z se milaunga or woh aapke liye film likh rahe hain. And later, you learn that the person doesn’t even know the director and woh industry ka hissa hi nahin hain. They just try to make a quick buck.”

Also Read | Amrish Puri's grandson remembers the actor on birth anniversary: At home, he was firm but gentle Premium Amrish Puri’s grandson remembers the actor on birth anniversary: At home, he was firm but gentle

Vardhan had also signed Vivek Agnihotri’s film Nautanki after the pandemic. In 2022, Agnihotri declared that he was “not associated with the film anymore”. He also added that he had shot the film during the first lockdown to help his friend Anupam Kher and had helped with the first cut as a friendly gesture. He concluded that he had no idea about the final product. Speaking about this, Vardhan said, “That’s an old story. I’m not allowed to talk about it. Everything is great now and he (Agnihotri) is very proud of the film.”

Vardhan Puri is the grandson of veteran Bollywood actor Amrish Puri. He had once shared the advice his grandfather had given him when he stepped into the industry. Speaking to PTI, he had said, “My grandfather gave me this tip. He said many actors, who come from a theatre background to films tend to forget the theatre preparation. And they start behaving in a starry manner, start partying and acquire attitude. They walk around with an entourage. My grandfather told me not to get into all this.” He added, “He said, ‘Do these things only as part of the profession but do not let these things become a part of your core. Let your core be that of a theatre actor. Always behave in the way that you are at your roots, which is that of a theatre actor. If you do that, the chances of failure are less’. That is what my grandfather told me and that is my Bible.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:19 IST
Next Story

When Akshay Kumar had to apologise to Abhishek Bachchan after Russell Peters called Aishwarya Rai ‘biggest example of bad acting’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close