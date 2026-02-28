Amrish Puri joked about feeling ‘trapped’ by Mogambo, was asked to repeat his iconic dialogue wherever he went, recalls Shekhar Kapur

Mogambo needs no introduction. Anyone who has heard of Mr India, knows that the character is etched in history (much like Gabbar Singh from Sholay). Even decades later, audiences vividly remember Amrish Puri’s towering performance, especially the iconic line penned by Javed Akhtar, “Mogambo khush hua”. Recently, director Shekhar Kapur revealed that he had no idea the character, and particularly that line, would become so iconic. In a conversation with The Lallantop, Shekhar recalled his first discussion with Javed about Mogambo.

Amrish Puri was done with Mogambo

Shekhar recalled his chat with Javed and said, “When I asked him what the character of Mogambo was, he gave me this line, ‘Mogambo khush hua.’ I asked him, ‘Are you convinced with it?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ That’s why I tried to make the line interesting by shooting it in a way that whenever he says it, he is either playing with his rings or delivering it in ten or fifteen different ways.”