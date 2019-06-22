At home, he was firm but gentle: Amrish Puri’s grandson remembers the actor on birth anniversary

Amrish Puri immortalised a host of antagonists, be it the menacing Dr Mogambo in Mr India (1987) or the corrupt, conniving barrister Chaddha in Damini (1993). But at home, Puri failed to scare anyone, shares his grandson Vardhan Puri on the actor’s 87th birth anniversary.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Vardhan, who is expected to make his Bollywood debut later this year with Pagal, recalled his favourite memory of his grandfather and also spoke about how the family is celebrating the day.

“Sundays were the best when we used to snuggle in bed inside a quilt and watch classics, Tom and Jerry and Chaplin films together with my dadi, my sister Sachi and my cousins,” the young actor said.

Vardhan Puri added that while he and his siblings were never scared of one of Bollywood’s most iconic anti-heroes, they were generally well behaved in front of him.

“He was firm yet kind, friendly and gentle. We were never scared of him and were usually at our best behaviour around him.”

Revealing his favourite character of his grandfather, Vardhan named Raja Thakur from Virasat (1997). Amrish Puri played a conservative, uptight father to Anil Kapoor.

“The magic of a tough leader’s exterior hiding a gentle beating heart of an over caring father and the unspoken and vulnerable father-son bond between dadu and Anil Kapoor uncle was so real, palpable and inspiring,” Vardhan Puri said.

Since morning, Vardhan and the rest of Amrish Puri’s family has been doing things that the late actor used to love.

“Like a customary Pooja at home, cutting his favourite saffron cake and feeding all our staff’s families. In the evening, we will have a close-knit celebration at home where we all will talk about dadu. My father and my bua will sing dadu’s favourite songs of Kishore Kumar and KL Saigal sahab,” Vardhan Puri said.

Amrish Puri, one of the most celebrated Indian actors who worked in more than 400 films in different languages, breathed his last on January 12, 2005.