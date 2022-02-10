Amol Palekar is recovering, was hospitalised due to smoking-related old illness, says wife Sandhya Gokhale

Veteran actor Amol Palekar is recovering, shared his wife Sandhya Gokhale. Palekar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on January 30, was reported to be on a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sandhya Gokhale told ABP Live, “There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar‘s health. He is recovering and his condition is better than before.”

“This is an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to the hospital 10 years ago as well. But his condition is fine,” she added.

Dr Parikshit Prayag from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital had previously said, “He came in very sick and initially required ventilator support,” adding that the 77-year-old Bollywood icon was later shifted to an ICU room after his condition stabilised.

Amol Palekar, an actor-filmmaker, has had an active film career of over five decades. He has worked in several regional films, apart from Hindi and Marathi cinema. Palekar is best known for Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Gol Maal, Chitchor, Naram Garam, Gharonda and Baaton Baaton Mein. Palekar is often credited for portraying a realistic middle-class man struggling to keep his life afloat amid everyday crises.

Amol Palekar returned to acting with ZEE5 film 200 Halla Ho, which released last year.