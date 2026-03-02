‘Papa, I will hide under my bed’: Ammy Virk shares emotional post as his family is in the UAE

As the US and Israel’s attack on Iran continues and tension escalates across the Middle East, many are deeply worried about loved ones currently in the region. Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk has now shared his emotional turmoil, revealing that his wife and young daughter are in the UAE amid the crisis.

Taking to Instagram, Ammy expressed how difficult the situation has been for him personally. “The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart,” he wrote, adding, “My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it’s impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. ‘Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I’m a strong girl, Papa, don’t worry’ — that is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people.”