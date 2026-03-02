Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Papa, I will hide under my bed’: Ammy Virk shares emotional post as his family is in the UAE
Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk has revealed that his wife and young daughter are in the UAE, amid rising tension due to the US-Israel war on Iran.
As the US and Israel’s attack on Iran continues and tension escalates across the Middle East, many are deeply worried about loved ones currently in the region. Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk has now shared his emotional turmoil, revealing that his wife and young daughter are in the UAE amid the crisis.
Taking to Instagram, Ammy expressed how difficult the situation has been for him personally. “The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart,” he wrote, adding, “My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it’s impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. ‘Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I’m a strong girl, Papa, don’t worry’ — that is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people.”
Ammy concluded his heartfelt post with a message of empathy and hope: “At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I’m being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful. Let’s continue to pray for peace, stability and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected.”
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who resides in Dubai and runs multiple businesses in the UAE, also addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories. In his message, he urged people in India to remain calm and not spread panic. “To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now,” he wrote, adding, “but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are part of a community that looks out for each other like one big family.”
Vivek praised the UAE government and authorities for their efforts to ensure safety and preparedness, writing, “I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness.” He urged residents to “stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm.”
Addressing fans back home in India, Vivek wrote, “Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates.”
Several other Indian film and TV personalities, including stars like Ajith Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta, are currently in the UAE, heightening concern among their fans and families.
