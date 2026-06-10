‘Don 3 makers ignored Ranveer Singh amid flops,’ says Ammy Virk: ‘Dua brought good luck’

It has only been a few months since Ranveer Singh created history at the Indian box office with the Dhurandhar franchise but the celebrations were short-lived. The actor was then asked by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment to pay Rs 45 crore for allegedly quitting Don 3 just weeks before the film went on floors. The dispute is yet to be resolved. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, has now spoken in Ranveer’s favour and said that the producers did not shoot for Don 3 when Ranveer was going through a tough time, but hurried to make their film after Dhurandhar became a success. Ammy also shared his conversation with Ranveer, where the actor said that he had invested everything he had in the Dhurandhar franchise.

‘Not Ranveer’s fault, who will give them Rs 45 crore?’

In a chat with Connect Cine, Ammy Virk spoke about the Don 3 row and expressed his support for Ranveer. The two have previously worked together in Kabir Khan’s 83. Ammy said that even though he does not know the intricacies of the dispute between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment, he has complete belief in the fact that Ranveer cannot be wrong.

ALSO READ | Why Ranveer Singh exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3: Script disputes, slashed budget, Dhurandhar

“I feel, when he had a few flops, then you (Excel) could have started Don 3. Then they ignored him. Now that Dhurandhar is a hit, they are asking for their money back,” he said. He then continued and said that Ranveer should not return any money and added, “They can do whatever they want. Whatever they are owed of Rs 2-4 crore, take that and move on. Who is going to give Rs 45 crore?”

Ammy said that this was “not Ranveer’s fault” and said that they can file a case if they want. “These kinds of cases go nowhere. They go on for 20 years,” he said with a laugh.

‘Ranveer invested everything in Dhurandhar, Dua brought him good luck’

Ammy also spoke about the conversation he had with Ranveer after the release of the trailer of the first Dhurandhar film. “I congratulated him after Dhurandhar’s trailer came out. His daughter was born by then. He sent me a long message in English. He told me that I have invested everything in this film. I told him to wait and see and said that his daughter has brought him good luck and god was going to be kind. And that’s what happened. His daughter brought him such good luck,” he said. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024.

Ammy said that he spoke to Ranveer before the release of the second Dhurandhar film as well. “I told him, ‘See, your daughter brought such good luck’. Kids come with their own fortune. The second film also did so well. He was so happy,” he said and added proudly, “You feel so proud that India’s most successful has my friend in it.”

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Dhurandhar franchise earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office. Dhurandhar franchise earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office.

About Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row

Don 3 was first announced almost three years ago but the film had not gone into production. Farhan was going to direct the film. The controversy began after Ranveer reportedly walked out of the film soon after the release of the first Dhurandhar film in December due to script-related differences.

Later reports claimed that by then, the producers had spent money on outdoor locations and had incurred other production-related expenses. After Ranveer’s exit, the producers demanded Rs 45 crore from the actor to cover up the cost. Ranveer, after refusing to pay any money at first, later offered Rs 10 crore to the producers but they refused to take it.

As per a report by Variety, the production cost of the film was halved in the three years since Ranveer first said yes to the film, and even his remuneration was cut by half. As per the same report, Ranveer allegedly said that he would have not walked out of the film if Dhurandhar had not worked.

In the days after, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor and told the lakhs of members of associated with them not to work with the actor. Days later, the so-called ban was lifted. Meanwhile, CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) president Poonam Dhillon supported Ranveer and said, “Kudos to him that he offered compensation for losses incurred and paid back the signing amount. Many don’t even do that.”

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Ranveer Singh is set to work with Jay Mehta in his next film titled Pralay.