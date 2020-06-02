83 actor Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh looked after us like his own brothers

Ammy Virk plays Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 83. (Photo: Ammy Virk/Instagram) Ammy Virk plays Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 83. (Photo: Ammy Virk/Instagram)

Singer-actor Ammy Virk, who recently released his Punjabi track “Main Suneya,” spoke about the song, his upcoming film 83 and much more in a Facebook LIVE for The Indian Express handle.

“Main Suneya” is an emotional track. Is there a personal story behind choosing such songs?

There is nothing personal. I guess the season inspired the song because we have no reason to celebrate at the moment. No parties, no weddings… where will we play the party song? People connect to emotional tracks more. They can listen to it without any reason and at any moment. Hence, we made the song “Main Suneya.” We wanted to make people emotional.

“Main Suneya” tackles a serious issue. What will you say about it?

The message is quite clear in the song. People who do wrong, they receive the results sooner or later.

Your song “Qismat” became a superhit. After its release, was there a pressure to repeat the success?

Of course, there is a pressure when a song or a film becomes a hit worldwide.

You are making your film debut with 83 The Film. How was the experience?

Amazing. It was supposed to release on April 10 but of course, due to coronavirus pandemic it got rescheduled. Hopefully, things will be better in next two or three months and that’s when we can expect the film’s release. After that I have Qismat 2 for release. I am also working on Bhuj, another Bollywood film.

Have you played cricket in real life?

Yes, we have played a lot at a ground in our village. I love the sport.

Is there a difference in Punjabi and Hindi film industries?

Only the language and budget is different. Punjabi films have small budget because the audience is small but Hindi films have huge budget and larger reach. As far as acting is concerned, it is the same no matter what the language is.

Who made you feel the most comfortable on the sets of 83?

Everyone was so good, be it the actors or players or the female leads and even the director Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh showered us with so much love. He looked after us like his own brother. Such a positive person he is. We did not feel like we were working on such a big Bollywood film. We all were so comfortable that we knew we can keep our opinions and they will hear us out. I am so thankful to all the legends who gave a memorable victory of winning the World Cup in 1983. I am also thankful to the entire cast and crew of 83 The Film. They gave me a lot of love.

Even the experience of working on Ajay (Devgn) starrer Bhuj was nice. I have not yet met him because we shot the film separately but I know he is an amazing human being. Will surely share the experience of meeting him once I do meet him in real.

Would you explore OTT platforms?

Not at least for coming 2 years because I have a couple of releases to wind up. But if something interesting comes up then why not.

