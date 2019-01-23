Punjabi star Ammy Virk joins ’83 cast

Ammy Virk has joined the cast of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which tells the story of India’s incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory. The Punjabi singer-actor is set to play fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film that stars Ranveer Singh in the role of former captain and cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ammy is a popular star in the Punjabi film industry. He has delivered hits like Qismat, Nikka Zaildar and Bambukat. Apart from a hit Punjabi discography, he had also crooned the song “Daryaa” from last year’s Manmarziyaan.

While the casting of other cricket players is still underway, the makers are trying to rope in artistes from across film industries. Co-producer Madhu Mantena, who was happy to welcome Ammy into the ’83 team, said, “We are in the process of casting and will rope in actors from film industries across India in the true spirit of the film.”

Balwinder Singh Sandhu is remembered for delivering the devastating in-swinger ball in the 1983 World Cup final match that sent West Indian player Gordon Greenidge back to the pavilion. Interestingly, Sandhu is also coaching Ranveer for the film. The actor had recently shared a click from his practice session.

The sports film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.

’83 will go on floors in May and will be shot for four months at real locations. It will release on April 10, 2020.