Amjad Khan died at 51 with Bollywood owing him Rs 1.27 cr, family never saw a penny: son Shadaab

It is well known that until the early 2000s, the underworld had a strong hold on the finances of the Hindi film industry and many producers, directors and actors would often get extortion calls from the gangsters demanding money, especially after a particular film of theirs made money. It was also said that the underworld would invest a lot of its money into the movies and would often interfere in casting decisions. So when the underworld called Amjad Khan’s family shortly after his passing in 1992, it was suspicious. But unlike the other industry insiders, this call wasn’t to demand any kind of money, but to help them get their own money back after the actor’s untimely death and many in Bollywood owing him money. Amjd Khan was best known for playing Gabbar Singh in Sholay.

Film industry owed Amjad Khan Rs 1.27 crore

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Amjad’s son Shadaab Khan revealed that the film industry owed his father Rs 1.27 crore at the time of his passing, and the call from the underworld was an offer that said that they would help in getting that money back. Shadaab said that in those days, they would get ‘lab letters’, which were basically letters from a producer to an actor promising the money that was owed to them for a film and when Amjad Khan passed, the family had letters which said that the total amount due for his films was Rs 1.27 crore. “The industry owed my father Rs 1.27 crore,” he said and added, “We never got that money. And it was back in the day when it was a huge amount.”

When asked to elaborate, he said that there were filmmakers who had an understanding with his late father as they were going through a tough time, and couldn’t pay, but this amount was due from filmmakers who were doing well. Yet, none of them came forward to pay that money.

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“It’s different when you can’t pay because you were going through a difficult time. Or you didn’t have the money and you had an understanding with my father that you couldn’t pay. There were filmmakers who had told my father upfront that they couldn’t pay. And my father forgave that debt. But this money, this was due from established producers,” he said and added, “None of them came forward and gave that money that was due.”

When asked why the family did not ask for that money that was owed, Shadaab said that this was against their principles. “My mother was very clear that Amjad Khan never asked for it and I will not do it either after he has passed. If they want to give it, it’s okay, otherwise, God will take care of us. And God did take care of us,” he said. Shadaab said that Rs 1.27 crore might be the cost of a luxury car now, but back then, this kind of money was enough to buy 3-4 apartments on Pali Hill, Bandra, which is one of the most expensive real estate areas in the city.

‘Gangster claimed we’ll get our money in 3 days’

Shadaab then shared that the underworld came forward and offered their help but the family refused. “Certain elements came forward. They were from the underworld. They came forward and expressed their desire to extract that money on our behalf. My mother said no,” he said and added that they only got one call.

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“It was a few months after my father’s passing. I took that call. It was a particular gangster from the Middle East. He said that I have heard this much money is owed to Amjad saab. My mother said no. He said that the money will be at your doorstep in three days but she refused. She said that my husband never took favours from the underworld. I don’t want to start a trend now so the matter finished there,” he said. He added that his mother started her own business after Amjad Khan’s death despite being a sheltered housewife most of her life. The business did well and set the family up well.

In the same chat, Shadaab also shared that when his father passed, it was veteran screenwriter Salim Khan who paid for the last rites, and a lot of other expenses were also taken care of by him.

Previously, filmmakers like Karan Johar, Rakesh Roshan have openly spoken about getting extortion calls from the underworld. Rakesh was shot in broad daylight a week after the success of his film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which marked Hrithik Roshan’s debut.