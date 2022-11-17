Amjad Khan endorsing glucose biscuits as Gabbar Singh, Akshay Kumar as the face of cigarette brand; check out vintage ads featuring Bollywood stars

Film stars and brands have had a long association. While brands leverage the popularity of movie stars to spread awareness and build credibility for their products, it is common for an actor’s bankability to depend on the number of endorsement deals that they have.

Now, a blast-from-the-past post on Reddit has showcased some vintage ads featuring some of yesteryear’s biggest stars. And while the ads are a great time capsule, it’s also interesting to note the kind of products that were being endorsed.

For example, no actor would attach their name to a cigarette brand these days. In fact, Akshay Kumar actually appears in anti-smoking PSAs for the government. But back in the day, he was the face of Red & White brand cigarettes. The tagline for the ad read, “Red & White smokers are one of a kind.” Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was the face of Charminar brand cigarettes.

Other popular products that actors apparently loved to endorse were soaps. Everyone from Dimple Kapadia to Hema Malini appeared in ads for soaps. While Dimple was the face of Godrej, Lux declared that it was the secret behind Hema’s ‘dreamgirl complexion’. Lux was also endorsed by Zeenat Aman, while Vinod Khanna appeared in an ad for Cinthol soap, which showed him running bare-chested on a beach. But maybe the most unexpected brand endorsement in this set was Amjad Khan appearing as the face of Britannia glucose biscuits. The ad showed him as the iconic Sholay villain Gabbar Singh, and declared that the biscuits are ‘Gabbar ki pasand’.

Fans were really impressed with the vintage ads. “Man..Dimple was 💥💥,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Jackie n Vinod Khanna were the Alpha males in Indian Cinema! Damn…!” another person wrote.