scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Amjad Khan endorsing glucose biscuits as Gabbar Singh, Akshay Kumar as the face of cigarette brand; check out vintage ads featuring Bollywood stars

A collection of vintage ads featuring Zeenat Aman, Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini and others has been shared online.

vintage adsA collection of vintage ads featuring Bollywood stars was shared on Reddit.

Film stars and brands have had a long association. While brands leverage the popularity of movie stars to spread awareness and build credibility for their products, it is common for an actor’s bankability to depend on the number of endorsement deals that they have.

Now, a blast-from-the-past post on Reddit has showcased some vintage ads featuring some of yesteryear’s biggest stars. And while the ads are a great time capsule, it’s also interesting to note the kind of products that were being endorsed.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan responded to Jaya Bachchan calling Happy New Year ‘the most nonsensical film’: ‘Not more than Amar Akbar Anthony’. Watch

For example, no actor would attach their name to a cigarette brand these days. In fact, Akshay Kumar actually appears in anti-smoking PSAs for the government. But back in the day, he was the face of Red & White brand cigarettes. The tagline for the ad read, “Red & White smokers are one of a kind.” Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was the face of Charminar brand cigarettes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Other popular products that actors apparently loved to endorse were soaps. Everyone from Dimple Kapadia to Hema Malini appeared in ads for soaps. While Dimple was the face of Godrej, Lux declared that it was the secret behind Hema’s ‘dreamgirl complexion’. Lux was also endorsed by Zeenat Aman, while Vinod Khanna appeared in an ad for Cinthol soap, which showed him running bare-chested on a beach. But maybe the most unexpected brand endorsement in this set was Amjad Khan appearing as the face of Britannia glucose biscuits. The ad showed him as the iconic Sholay villain Gabbar Singh, and declared that the biscuits are ‘Gabbar ki pasand’.

Fans were really impressed with the vintage ads. “Man..Dimple was 💥💥,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Jackie n Vinod Khanna were the Alpha males in Indian Cinema! Damn…!” another person wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:57:19 pm
Next Story

Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie marks S J Suryah’s OTT debut

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement