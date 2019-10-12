Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan discuss parenting in this throwback interview

An old interview of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan has surfaced. In the interview, which was taken almost three decades ago, the couple can be seen talking about parenting and all the trials that come with it.

The interviewer asks Jaya about taking care of her children. She answers that she has to take care of three children. When the interviewer asks ‘Three?’, Amitabh cuts in before Jaya can answer and says he is the third one after Abhishek and Shweta.

Big B, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, says in an answer to another question that he regrets not being able to devote as much to his children as he would like due to his work.

Amitabh also talks about the influence his parents’ background had on him. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a noted Hindi poet and his mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist and had an interest in the theatre.

“Without any hesitation, I have to admit that the way I was brought up by my father and mother and the kind of way they taught me things… I notice that all the time,” Amitabh says.