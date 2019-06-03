After 46 years, Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his sudden wedding

Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had an unplanned wedding? The two tied the knot on June 3 and are celebrating their 46th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, Big B shared an interesting story of how the wedding happened.

Advertising

Bachchan first thanked his fans and loved ones for their best wishes on the anniversary. Informing that Jaya is abroad, Big B narrated their wedding story on his blog.

Here is the full post from Amitabh Bachchan’s blog:

“I lived on the 7th Road of this society .. on a rented house .. marriage had been decided among us .. nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb .. just the two families and .. done .. off to London, my first trip ever and hers too .. Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all – a gang of our friends – would go on a holiday to London !

Advertising

Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go .. ok .. pandit and family informed .. next day all set .. flight at night .. marriage to finish before the flight ..

I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse ..

Waiting all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent on the 7th road JVPD Scheme .. and it begins to drizzle .. neighbours rush out to me .. leave for the wedding now .. the rain is a good omen .. off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote at the end of his post, “Thank you all in my advance response of the wishes for the 3rd June. I am grateful for your love and affection and remembrance.”

T 3183 – विवाह जयंती पे आप सब ने जया और मुझे अपना स्नेह आशीर्वाद दिया , इसका मैं आभारी हूँ । ४६ वर्ष बीत गए ! ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a click of his parents on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting.”

We too wish a very happy anniversary to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.