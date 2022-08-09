Amitabh Bhattacharya is enjoying your ‘Kesariya’ memes but stands by what he wrote, ‘It’s a modern film and characters…’

The song “Kesariya,” from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra, drew flak for the words “Love Storiyaan” in its lyrics, which became fodder for memes on social media. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who penned the song, never expected the words to inspire such heated debate. He didn’t even realise that the song has created such a hullabaloo on the internet until almost a day later.

In an interview with the Film Companion, Bhattacharya shared, “It was unexpected. Earlier, it has happened in my career where people have taken offence to some or the other connotations in my songs. But here, we never expected to draw flak on the words ‘Love Storiyaan’.” However, Bhattacharya is enjoying the memes, “People took out time to make memes on me. I was like, ‘Boss, you have arrived’.”

The lyricist, who has also written chartbusters such as “Qaafirana”, “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin”, and “Subhanallah,” among others, still stands by his work. He said, “It’s not like we wrote it one night and released it the next day. We have lived with it for over a year. That’s the way we wanted it. It’s a modern film and not a mythological film. The characters belong to this generation. So, in their lingo, there can be a Hinglish word, that was our attempt. And, we still like it that way.”

But, Bhattacharya is taking all the criticism in good spirit. He said, “When we are appreciated for a song, we do not ask ‘Why me?’ So, now when you are being criticised, you should take it sportingly and that’s what we are doing.”

Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, will hit the theaters on September 9. Besides Alia and Ranbir, the fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, among others.