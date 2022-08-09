Amitabh Bhattacharya is enjoying your ‘Kesariya’ memes but stands by what he wrote, ‘It’s a modern film and characters…’

August 9, 2022 9:50:56 am
The song “Kesariya,” from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra, drew flak for the words “Love Storiyaan” in its lyrics, which became fodder for memes on social media. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who penned the song, never expected the words to inspire such heated debate. He didn’t even realise that the song has created such a hullabaloo on the internet until almost a day later.
In an interview with the Film Companion, Bhattacharya shared, “It was unexpected. Earlier, it has happened in my career where people have taken offence to some or the other connotations in my songs. But here, we never expected to draw flak on the words ‘Love Storiyaan’.” However, Bhattacharya is enjoying the memes, “People took out time to make memes on me. I was like, ‘Boss, you have arrived’.”
The lyricist, who has also written chartbusters such as “Qaafirana”, “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin”, and “Subhanallah,” among others, still stands by his work. He said, “It’s not like we wrote it one night and released it the next day. We have lived with it for over a year. That’s the way we wanted it. It’s a modern film and not a mythological film. The characters belong to this generation. So, in their lingo, there can be a Hinglish word, that was our attempt. And, we still like it that way.”
But, Bhattacharya is taking all the criticism in good spirit. He said, “When we are appreciated for a song, we do not ask ‘Why me?’ So, now when you are being criticised, you should take it sportingly and that’s what we are doing.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, will hit the theaters on September 9. Besides Alia and Ranbir, the fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, among others.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jairam Ramesh: 'Govt didn't have agenda... appetite for continuing session'
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi News Live: Man opens fire, injures three children in Delhi’s Seelampur; L-G flags ‘delay’ in tabling audit reports
Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal opens up about cancer battle, reveals how Anurag Kashyap encouraged him to keep fighting
WhatsApp now gives you over two days to delete a message
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi’s relationship announcement. See pics
India Monsoon News Live Updates: In Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre
Ali Fazal slays it at the gym with his high-intensity workouts; check it out
Pune district to distribute over 20 lakh tricolours as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Man opens fire, injures three children in Delhi’s Seelampur; arrested
Taapsee Pannu folds hands after argument with paparazzi, says ‘Actor hi hamesha galat hota hai’. Watch video
CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen throws his racquet in crowd, Ozzy Osbourne-Tony Iommi reunite to play Black Sabbath classics & Apache Indian’s power-packed performance
‘Shatpratishat in Maharashtra’: With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes vaulting 2024 goals