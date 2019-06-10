Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was on Monday night hacked by ‘pro-Pakistan’ Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim.

Ayyildiz Tim tweeted multiple messages from Big B’s twitter account. The first post read, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”

The second post read, “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid”