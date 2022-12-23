Amitabh Bachchan’s to-do list includes Jalsa, Janak and Prateeksha: ‘To the many things that have been left ignored’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was reportedly shooting in Hyderabad, is back home and has a very homely concern on his mind. The actor shared photos from his flight back home on a chartered plane. The actor wrote on his blog about the mixed emotions he experienced upon returning home and said he will ‘respond to the many that had been left ignored.’

He wrote, “A rule that guides us all .. until and unless the personal accountability of your home facility is observed, it can and shall ruin its running .. what we can see the occupier cannot .life has this lesson too .. what you wish to do , needs to be understood personally .. leaving it to the choice and decisions of management can never be the same.”

srbachchan/Tumblr srbachchan/Tumblr

The veteran actor said that upon his return, he will personally check how his residences Jalsa and Janak and Prateeksha are doing. He also posted multiple pictures of his trip back and gave a sneak-peek into his flight back home. The actor is seen sporting a quirky jacket. he wrote, “So you wish to factor, that, in your mind when time is available, to observe personally what goes on in which department .. and to report its inspection .. simply so admirable … greatness does not come by chance , it requires chanced hard labour to be in achievement! and the return .. back to check personally how Jalsa and Janak and Prateeksha are doing.”

Amitabh recently shot the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The actor expressed his emotions on his blog and wrote, “the last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is ..a farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again .. and the return gift from me .. a moment of DEEWAR .. and the emotions.”

The actor was last seen in the films Goodbye, Uunchai and Brahmastra. He will next be seen in the film Project K. Recently Amitabh also attended the Kolkata International Film Festival after three years along with Shah Rukh Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities.