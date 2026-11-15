Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs 100 cr bungalow Jalsa, a gift after Satte Pe Satta, now under dispute

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Amitabh Bachchan owns multiple luxurious properties across India and the world, but two of his most prized possessions are two palatial bungalows located in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. The first one is Jalsa, a two-storeyed bungalow spread across 10,125 square feet, valued at around Rs 100 crore, where he lives along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradya Bachchan. The other is Prateeksha, spread across 16,840 square feet and valued at around Rs 50 crore, where his daughter Shweta Bachchan lives with her children — Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.
Jalsa – A celebration of Amitabh Bachchan’s superstardom
Amitabh Bachchan gained possession of both bungalows when his acting career was at its peak. For instance, Jalsa, which translates to ‘celebration’ in Hindi, indeed celebrates the towering heights of Amitabh’s superstardom till the early 1980s.
Jalsa, then named Mansa, was owned by producer NC Sippy, who gifted it to Amitabh after the success of his son Raj N Sippy’s 1982 blockbuster action comedy Satte Pe Satta in lieu of his compensation for headlining the film. After selling the bungalow years later, he repurchased it at a higher price and renamed it Jalsa.
However, now, Jalsa is undergoing a family dispute as Amitabh’s sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan, the wife of his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has objected to the transfer of the bungalow’s ownership under a 1993 gift deed to Jaya Bachchan. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Romila has alleged that she wasn’t aware of the deed, which was eventually registered in 2006.
Prateeksha – Amitabh Bachchan’s first home after marriage
The other bungalow, Prateeksha, is also a testament to Amitabh Bachchan’s unparalleled success as a film star. The actor purchased it 50 years ago in 1976, right after the record-breaking success of his and Jaya Bachchan’s 1975 seminal potboiler Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy. “The day in 1976 we moved into the first house that this generation had ever bought and built, and called its own,” Amitabh wrote in an earlier blog post.
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Prateeksha saw multiple personal milestones for Amitabh’s family, from being the home where Abhishek and Shweta were raised, to the one where Abhishek tied the knot with Aishwarya in 2007. Amitabh’s father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan named the bungalow Prateeksha, and it’s only after his and wife Teji Bachchan’s death that Amitabh locked the doors of the bungalow and moved to Jalsa with his family. Three years ago, Amitabh signed a couple of gift deeds, transferring the ownership of Prateeksha to Shweta.