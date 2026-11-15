Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs 100 cr bungalow Jalsa, a gift after Satte Pe Satta, now under dispute

Amitabh Bachchan owns multiple luxurious properties across India and the world, but two of his most prized possessions are two palatial bungalows located in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. The first one is Jalsa, a two-storeyed bungalow spread across 10,125 square feet, valued at around Rs 100 crore, where he lives along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradya Bachchan. The other is Prateeksha, spread across 16,840 square feet and valued at around Rs 50 crore, where his daughter Shweta Bachchan lives with her children — Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Jalsa – A celebration of Amitabh Bachchan’s superstardom

Amitabh Bachchan gained possession of both bungalows when his acting career was at its peak. For instance, Jalsa, which translates to ‘celebration’ in Hindi, indeed celebrates the towering heights of Amitabh’s superstardom till the early 1980s.