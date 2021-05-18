Amitabh Bachchan’s office gets flooded after Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday night informed fans that his office, Janak, was flooded after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. The thespian in his blog also shared how ‘sheds and shelters for some staff’ were ‘blown away’.

“there is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and thr lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan further shared that his staff was quick to salvage the situation. Calling them ‘simply amazing in such conditions’, he said that they continued their work while dripping in the rain. The actor then offered them clothes from his wardrobe, and he shared how they were now moving ‘proudly as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters’.

T 3906 – The winds and the rain of Cyclone Tauktae lashes us with intense ferocity .. my prayers for all to be safe and protected. .🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2021

The Piku actor further shared how some uninvited guests had come home, causing immense caution among some sensitive members of the family. However, Big B said that he will write about it later, or maybe never.

“.. there is the suggestion of various Apps from the progeny that are exemplary assists in the lack of the eyes shut sojourn .. rain sounds for one .. but that is natural now .. an electric sound much like a cricket in the bush .. classical music Beethovened or Tchaikovskyied in its purest like .. or as Babuji would often do .. a listen to Osho .. soothing and comforting

BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it ..

staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! 🤣🤣 in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them ..

and amidst all this another crisis .. in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family ..

of this more later .. or perhaps no need for it at all ..

The mind is filled and saturated .. a million thoughts and concerns and this is robbing the idea of what in normal conditions would indulge in rest and slumber .. and just when it is seemingly eased in the cerebrum , another pops out and begins its own history geography literature and mathematics opinion .. or as the Yanks would say ‘math’ .. yes they call it Math , and are ready to debate for hours were you to disagree with this pronounce or spell or express ..

So somewhere the ‘math’ on the slumber is going wrong .. and resulting in uninterrupted awake .. which as many know does not sound very pleasing .. and .. there shall be huge admonishing by the morning hour , either here or there or wherever the Ef can find space and time to reprimand show temper and a ‘telling off’

But I am simple in my thought and deed and shall , much like that obedient child that has just been shouted at, shall soon take leave ..

But just as I decide to follow the Ef regimen, comes that huge wave of the rush of cyclone storm against the window behind , the unattended branches of the trees in revolt , the lash of the rain that threatens to drown you in its pour accompanied by glass shattering thunder and lightening .. and one rushes to the vulnerable points to seek any of the rain that decides to be entertained within the premise ..

.. and the condition of the mind has not been eased by the ‘elixir of life’ in its triple dose close by despite warnings from the initiators that it would destroy your sleep .. but ..

.. so be it ..

so be off dear ones and the hope tonight of one darkness exemplified rest resort ..

GN ❤️”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced the commencement of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration. His Chehre, which was set to release last month, has been postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases in India. The veteran also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Mayday with Ajay Devgn in his kitty.