Amitabh Bachchan reveals his iconic Deewar look was a result of a tailor’s mistake

Remember Amitabh Bachchan‘s denim blue shirt teamed with khaki-coloured pants and a rope dangling over the shoulder in the 1975 film Deewar? Apparently, the look that became a national trend, was a result of a wardrobe malfunction.

Senior Bachchan on late Monday night reminisced the first day of his shoot from Deewar, and revealed that the look was actually a result of a mistake made by the tailor who sewed his costume.

Bachchan shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long – beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and …”

Deewar was helmed by veteran director Yash Chopra and also featured actors Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film was written by Salim-Javed. The actor, who has ruled the industry for over 50 years, has given many iconic roles and continues to delight his fans by portraying various characters on-screen with great charm and finesse.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting after the second wave of Covid-19 in India. A couple of weeks ago, Bachchan had shared on his blog, “My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film ‘GoodBye’ in a few, have all been vaccinated by the Production, and extreme precautions are in place .. every set room is sanitised after every short break and they that report for work are tested before they can enter the studio .. and every other day random tests are done ; the infected blocked and sent home or to Hospital, immediately.” GoodBye, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Bachchan is also awaiting the release of Jhund, a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It is being directed by National Award- winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. Besides these movies, the Shehenshah of Bollywood will also be seen in Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and The Intern’s Hindi remake.