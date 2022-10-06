Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on acting plans: ‘It’s never going to happen’

After making her mark as an entrepreneur, Navya Naveli Nanda has now turned into a podcaster with What The Hell Navya. In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, the 24-year-old shared that she was very excited to venture into this new medium. Her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan have also joined Navya on the podcast.

“I think the three of us were really excited. This is something we literally do at home every single evening. So, it was also something that came across very naturally. The concept of it and the idea. So I think that excitement was the overall emotion for all of us,” she shared.

While not revealing much about the podcast, Navya Naveli shared how three generations of women will be talking about financial independence, love, relationship, women’s health, and how it’s important to have female friends. She added that there’s a lot that they have packed into the show and are waiting for listeners’ feedback on everything they have to say.

When asked if it was tough to convince her mom and ‘nani’, Navya smiled to say, “It actually wasn’t. They were very excited. My mom is actually someone who loves podcasts. She listens to podcasts every day. So she was excited about that and my nani is a sport. She’s always ready to try something new. So it wasn’t difficult to convince them at all.”

Navya’s younger brother Agastya Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with The Archies opposite Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Many had hoped to see Navya too treading the same path. However, she started her business. As we discussed how many wanted to see her on the big screen, Navya said, “I mean I keep reminding them that I am an entrepreneur and it’s never going to happen. So I think that dream is, unfortunately, going to be unfulfilled for many people.”

What The Hell Navya streams every Saturday on IVM Podcasts.