Amitabh Bachchan explains as his cryptic post about ‘heart pumping, concern’ leaves fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media. The thespian also likes keeping his fans updated about his routine and work schedules. On Sunday night, Big B shared a tweet writing, “heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..”. The cryptic post left many confused as they were worried about what concerned their favourite star.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Bachchan, who actively also runs a blog, later posted about his day, and revealed the challenge that awaited him. His post eventually also solved the mystery behind his tweet. Big B started his post by writing how the stress of learning lines and fear of performance was put to test for him. He also shared more about his ride back home from his shoot in Madh Island.

“the stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test .. but what was truly tested was the the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude , the silent winds , the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches , with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30 ..” he wrote.

T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

The veteran star also thanked various streaming platforms for keeping him entertained, and then shared about the next challenge. “Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something ..” Bachchan wrote.

Big B and son Abhishek Bachchan are sports enthusiasts and are ardent fans of football and support Chelsea. Given his team plays today, seems like Amitabh Bachchan was tensed and pumped up about the match, as he hoped for a positive result.