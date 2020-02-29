Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Ranbir and Alia as he wraps Brahmastra

It’s a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan on Ayan Mukerji’s dream project Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Big B took to his social media accounts and shared a few photos featuring himself with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan. While in a photo, he bids adieu to Alia, in another, Bachchan can be seen exploring his AirPods gifted by Ranbir.
“… so they tell me its a ‘film wrap’ for me on Brahmāstra .. and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the goodbyes are done .. at times they set off some confetti guns .. its the done thing they say… really .. ? sounds more like ‘thank God, good riddance’ … good riddance of the actor .. had enough of him .. !!!” the 77-year-old actor wrote as a caption to a picture in which he is sharing a warm hug with Ayan Mukerji.
“the morning brings compassionate emotional and endearing messages from the crew and artists, on the end of the shoot with me and how they loved my presence .. tearing me up .. early morning , but its their gratitude and love so I thank them .. and hope we can be together again ..” he continued in the blog.
Amitabh Bachchan also shared a photo with Alia Bhatt as he wrote, “… the lovely and so full of bright spirit Alia .. but not for long she leaves .. the byes and back to work…”
And lastly, sharing the picture with Kapoor, Senior Bachchan wrote, “.. a gift of the Apple ear plugs that had been left unpacked was initiated by the young comp savvy mobile savvy young .. as in Ranbir on set .. who sets it up for me .. the sound is really good .. had seen it on Abhishek and wondered .. but it really is good .. thank you …”
In his blog, Big B also walked down the memory lane and told the readers how filmmaking has changed over the years. He wrote, “how technology has changed over the 50 years of my working in this film world … the Director was right next to the camera, as you performed and related to you immediately .. now they sit miles away in a separate room or cabin , watching through monitors what the actor is doing , giving instructions on a mike …”
Amitabh Bachchan also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Brahmastra:
Brahmastra is expected to release December 4 this year.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.