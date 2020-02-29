Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Ranbir and Alia as he wraps Brahmastra

Amitabh Bachchan shared some photos from Brahmastra sets on his blog.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan shared some photos from Brahmastra sets on his blog.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

It’s a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan on Ayan Mukerji’s dream project Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Big B took to his social media accounts and shared a few photos featuring himself with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan. While in a photo, he bids adieu to Alia, in another, Bachchan can be seen exploring his AirPods gifted by Ranbir.

“… so they tell me its a ‘film wrap’ for me on Brahmāstra .. and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the goodbyes are done .. at times they set off some confetti guns .. its the done thing they say… really .. ? sounds more like ‘thank God, good riddance’ … good riddance of the actor .. had enough of him .. !!!” the 77-year-old actor wrote as a caption to a picture in which he is sharing a warm hug with Ayan Mukerji.

Amitabh Bachchan with director Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra sets. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan with director Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra sets. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

“the morning brings compassionate emotional and endearing messages from the crew and artists, on the end of the shoot with me and how they loved my presence .. tearing me up .. early morning , but its their gratitude and love so I thank them .. and hope we can be together again ..” he continued in the blog.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a photo with Alia Bhatt as he wrote, “… the lovely and so full of bright spirit Alia .. but not for long she leaves .. the byes and back to work…”

Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan share a warm hug.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan share a warm hug.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

And lastly, sharing the picture with Kapoor, Senior Bachchan wrote, “.. a gift of the Apple ear plugs that had been left unpacked was initiated by the young comp savvy mobile savvy young .. as in Ranbir on set .. who sets it up for me .. the sound is really good .. had seen it on Abhishek and wondered .. but it really is good .. thank you …”

Ranbir Kapoor gifted Air Pods to Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor gifted Air Pods to Amitabh Bachchan.

In his blog, Big B also walked down the memory lane and told the readers how filmmaking has changed over the years. He wrote, “how technology has changed over the 50 years of my working in this film world … the Director was right next to the camera, as you performed and related to you immediately .. now they sit miles away in a separate room or cabin , watching through monitors what the actor is doing , giving instructions on a mike …”

Amitabh Bachchan also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Brahmastra:

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan with rest of the Brahmastra crew.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan with rest of the Brahmastra crew.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Ayan Mukerji behind the monitor as Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Ayan Mukerji behind the monitor as Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt shot for a scene before the wrap.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt shot for a scene before the wrap.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor hug each other as the former bids goodbye to Brahmastra sets. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor hug each other as the former bids goodbye to Brahmastra sets. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan bidding goodbye to Ayan Mukerji.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan bidding goodbye to Ayan Mukerji.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Ayan Mukerji in a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Ayan Mukerji in a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Brahmastra is expected to release December 4 this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd