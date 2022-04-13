scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan wishes ‘love, luck and light’ to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as they begin wedding celebrations

Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they kicked off their wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 8:57:48 pm
Amitabh Bachchan shares screen space with Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple kicked off their pre-wedding functions. Big B, who is sharing screen space with Alia and Ranbir in Brahmastra, shared the ‘Kesariya‘ video from the film.

He shared it with the caption, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days ❤️ Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra ✨”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan also sent his best wishes to the couple as he told ETimes that he hopes for them to have a “good marriage.” Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh were close friends.

Earlier in the evening, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the wedding date and venue to the photographers. Alia and Ranbir are all set to get married on Thursday at the Vastu apartment in Bandra.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities

On Wednesday, Alia and Ranbir hosted their family members and close friends for a pre-wedding haldi and mehendi function. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were clicked at the venue.

It has been speculated that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be an intimate but posh affair which will be followed by a grand reception where the couple will host their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

