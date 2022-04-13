Amitabh Bachchan wishes ‘love, luck and light’ to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as they begin wedding celebrations

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple kicked off their pre-wedding functions. Big B, who is sharing screen space with Alia and Ranbir in Brahmastra, shared the ‘Kesariya‘ video from the film.

He shared it with the caption, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days ❤️ Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra ✨”

Veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan also sent his best wishes to the couple as he told ETimes that he hopes for them to have a “good marriage.” Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh were close friends.

Earlier in the evening, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the wedding date and venue to the photographers. Alia and Ranbir are all set to get married on Thursday at the Vastu apartment in Bandra.

On Wednesday, Alia and Ranbir hosted their family members and close friends for a pre-wedding haldi and mehendi function. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were clicked at the venue.

It has been speculated that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be an intimate but posh affair which will be followed by a grand reception where the couple will host their friends and colleagues from the film industry.