Amitabh Bachchan is ‘off to the studio’ soon, will resume shoot of GoodBye

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that he hopes to return to the sets soon as the government eased lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. He also said that the entire team of his film, GoodBye, has received its coronavirus vaccination.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Maharashtra and Delhi seem to be in better shape .. the digits show a graph that slopes down and the release of the orders to relax some of the stringent measures has taken shape .. selected movements are permitted, but the precautions must be observed .. mask, distance, vaccinations, washing .. all to be in place ..

and .. certain essential services have been opened up .. bars , parlours, restaurants with limited numbers 50% and also film work .. work till 4pm only .. after that no movements or work .. so some quick scheduling is taking place and in all probability its donning make up within a few days, and off to the studio.”

He said GoodBye’s shoot will resume soon, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is helmed by Vikas Bahl. “My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film ‘GoodBye’ in a few, have all been vaccinated by the Production, and extreme precautions are in place to maintain precaution .. every set room is sanitised after every short break and they that report for work are tested before they can enter the studio .. and every other day random tests are done ; the infected blocked and sent home or to Hospital, immediately,” he informed.

The actor also shared a fan-edit of his picture to encourage people to follow Covid-19 safety measures. Sharing a photo, which was edited by his fan, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that while he could not really understand the purpose of the edit, he sure knows that the message of the picture is to motivate people to wear masks.

“Iske kuch samajh mein nahin aaya ki kya hai ye , except ki mask pehne rehna zaroori hai .. even though some relaxations in lockdown have been announced .. other wise ye jo blue colour wala Spider-Man ya jo bhi hai , uski tarah latakte rahenge!” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that permission for film and TV shootings in Mumbai would be granted if the city’s daily coronavirus case count is brought under control. Thackeray said film and TV producers need to follow all Covid-19 safety rules and take precautions during the shoots. “We should ensure that we do not get knocked down by the virus,” he said.

He further informed about his contribution to Covid-19 relief work. “The Oxygen Concentrators ordered from overseas have arrived and almost 50 of them have been distributed out to Hospitals that look after patients free of cost .. some of it shall be going tomorrow to the Care Centre we opened at Rithambara School, which we initiated with a 25 bed facility, and hope to add another 50 beds to it. Almost 150 oxygen concentrators that were designated for the Gurudwaara facility in Delhi , and that I had managed to import from Poland, have already been cleared and are in operation at the facility, and this is most heartening,” he wrote.

He continued, “5 Ventilators , of the 20 other ordered – an equipment that has had great difficulty in procuring – have arrived and we are sending them to some of the prominent Hospitals that do exemplary work in treating the very poor and needy .. each drop counts and all of us are dedicated in doing our best .. though huge amounts of the necessary needs are in position or in manufacturing and shall soon make it feasible for our needs .. private manufacturers are in the midst of producing the required Vaccines in the multiple crores / millions, and all of us are taking personal interest in seeing that our own private facilities as also the Manufacturing facilities in their factories are vaccinating all the employees, to get the numbers adding on each hour.”