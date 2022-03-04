Amitabh Bachchan was so nervous about shooting this Bombay to Goa scene, he ‘tossed and turned unable to sleep’

On the 50th anniversary of the hit film Bombay to Goa, actors Aruna Irani and Anwar Ali recalled anecdotes from the film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film was released in 1972, and established Bachchan as a star. The actor was very nervous about shooting the song “Dil Tera Hai Mai Bhi Teri Hu Sanam” in the film, Anwar Ali told The Times of India. So nervous, in fact, that he had a sleepless night.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Amitabh tossed and turned unable to sleep,” Anwar said. When he asked Bachchan what was troubling him, the actor replied, “Bhidu, tomorrow morning I will be singing and dancing before the camera for the very first time… I don’t know what will happen.” Anwar Ali reassured him that everything would be fine, and went to bed. But Bachchan stayed up all night.

Aruna recalled how neither her nor Bachchan were considered good dancers at the time, but choreographer PL Raj was a ‘tough task-master’ who made them slog during rehearsals. “All that effort resulted in the final outcome, which was so impactful. Particularly in my favourite duet song ‘Dil Tera Hai Main Bhi’, composed so beautifully by genius RD Burman,” she said. There was another song, titled “Tum Meri Zindagi Mein,” which was deleted from the film because the director felt that the song, which had even been shot, was affecting the momentum of the story.

Bachchan has adapted and evolved multiple times over the years. After establishing himself as an action hero, and and angst-ridden youth in his early days, he re-emerged as a strong supporting presence some decades later. He has now settled into elder statesman roles. His latest film is Jhund, a socially conscious sports drama. His upcoming slate includes Brahmastra, Mayday, The Intern remake and more.