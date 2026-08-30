Amitabh Bachchan warns men against forgetting wedding date: ‘Shoes flying your way’

Amitabh Bachchan has offered yet another hilarious take on marriage in a recent episode of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The megastar addressed all the men watching his show and warned them against forgetting their respective wedding dates. In the event that they do, he asked them to be “prepared for shoes, slippers, and rolling pins” flying their way.

During an episode of KBC 18, Amitabh said in Hindi, “All the husbands out there, listen carefully. The day you got married to your wife, forget every other date in the world, but never forget that one.”

“It’s a very important date. Wives have a habit of asking again and again, ‘Do you remember when we got married?,'” he added.