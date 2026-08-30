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Amitabh Bachchan warns men against forgetting wedding date: ‘Shoes flying your way’
In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan told all husbands to remember their wedding anniversary above all other dates.
Amitabh Bachchan has offered yet another hilarious take on marriage in a recent episode of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The megastar addressed all the men watching his show and warned them against forgetting their respective wedding dates. In the event that they do, he asked them to be “prepared for shoes, slippers, and rolling pins” flying their way.
During an episode of KBC 18, Amitabh said in Hindi, “All the husbands out there, listen carefully. The day you got married to your wife, forget every other date in the world, but never forget that one.”
“It’s a very important date. Wives have a habit of asking again and again, ‘Do you remember when we got married?,'” he added.
On the same episode, when a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if his wife Jaya Bachchan waits for him to return from work so that they can have dinner together, Amitabh admitted that he does try to keep his entire family, including Jaya, in the loop about his hectic work schedules so that they can plan their meals accordingly.
“As soon as I wake up, we have all our family members’ names saved in our contacts, and have made a group where I send a message saying, ‘Namaskar’ with folded hands. Then I tell them that I have a shoot somewhere and will be late, so they should not wait for me for dinner. I inform all beforehand, and that saves me,” said Amitabh.
“But suppose I didn’t tell her (Jaya), then I will be scolded and asked, ‘Where were you? You didn’t inform us. Is this the time to come home?’ So, if I am very late, she eats her dinner, and goes to sleep herself,” added the actor.
He also claimed that when he reaches home late at night after work, and there is no domestic help available, he serves the food himself and also cleans up once he’s done eating.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhadhuri tied the knot back on June 3, 1973, before they began shooting for their first film together, Prakash Mehra’s 1973 action crime film Zanjeer. They went on to share screen space in films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1973 romantic musical Abhimaan, Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 seminal potboiler Sholay, Mukherjee’s 1975 romantic film Mili, Yash Chopra’s 1981 romantic drama Silsila, and Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.
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Jaya stopped working in films once she became a mother to her and Amitabh’s children, daughter Shweta Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. She returned to acting sporadically in the early 2000s, but has continued to remain active as a politician. In 2007, Abhishek married actor Aishwarya Rai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011
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