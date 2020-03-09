Amitabh Bachchan is ‘speechless’ after receiving a vintage Ford Prefect

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest possession is a vintage Ford Prefect.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan’s latest possession is a vintage Ford Prefect.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to share a photo of himself, happily posing next to a vintage Ford Prefect, gifted to him by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group. In the tweet, Amitabh mentioned the gesture has made him speechless.

Big B tweeted, “There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out…a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time.”

On his blog, the Bollywood megastar opened up about the story behind his latest possession.

He wrote, “In one of my earlier Blog posts, there had been mention of our first family car, in Allahabad .. it was then the Ford Prefect .. and that was it ..

Amitabh Bachchan shared another photo of the car on his blog. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan shared another photo of the car on his blog. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Yesterday dear friend Anant, who has initiated the 26/11 event each year after that terrible day in Mumbai, as a remembrance for those that lost their lives, by conducting an evening at the Gateway of India , came over to the house just to spend a moment with the family ..

I have been with him in this most noble commemoration .. each year we sit and discuss what we can do for the event and then we plan and execute it ..

The thought, the emotion and the conduct of the moment has been greatly appreciated and Anant deserves all the accolades that keep coming his way ..

BUT .. yesterday he sprung a surprise which has put me in an absolute stupor ..

Listen to this ..

He had read the Blog , where there had been mention of that first car the Ford Prefect .. so after this years’ 26/11 event he has after months been able to trace and track a Ford Prefect, of the same model, got it fixed and workable, had it painted and drove it to my house to gift it to me .. even the number plate he had fixed for the moment .. the 2882 was the number of that first car of ours !!

This is an incredible gesture ..

No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me .. !

I am so overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion ..

Have been struggling to put this moment in words or even to express my thanks to him and his family ..

Thank you Anant .. for all you continue to do for me .. and the love and affection that you so generously give ..❤️

Moved and beyond…”

Bachchan ended the blog post by mentioning, “The eyes they fill up with water in them.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up the shooting of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from that, the 77-year-old has Jhund, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd