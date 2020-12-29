scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Amitabh Bachchan, Venkatesh and others celebrate India’s victory over Australia at MCG

The who's who of the Indian film industry celebrates Team India's win against Australia in the 2nd Test at the MCG.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 12:43:18 pm
amitabh bachchan, riteish deshmukh, venkatesh daggubati on india win in test matchBollywood celebrates Team India's 2nd Test win against Australia. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram, Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to laud Team India’s victory against Australia in the 2nd Test at the MCG.

Big B shared his happiness on Twitter. “YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!! India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..Bola tha na maine SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge, de diya (Didn’t I say we will give a fitting reply to the setback? See, we did.) Congratulations India,” he wrote.

Atul Kasbekar is now hopeful about winning the series. He tweeted, “All those who dissed this Indian team after the first test, apologise. Well played lads. Now, let’s win the series.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He also praised Ajinkya Rahane in a tweet, which read, “Quite impressed with the captaincy displayed by @ajinkyarahane88. Not to mention leading from the front while batting. Well done Jinks.”

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj posted on Twitter, “Congratulations #TeamIndia on this crushing victory over #Australia 😍 Led by @ajinkyarahane88, what a fabulous win this is by the boys.”

Saiyami Kher congratulated Ajinkya Rahane for leading the team and giving a win “that will be remembered for a long time.”

Calling the win the “best thing that has happened in 2020”, Kher wrote, “This team reiterates the fact that, When no one believes in you, you need to believe in yourself. Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 for leading from the front. A complete team effort. A win that will be remembered for a long time. Best thing that has happened in 2020! #INDvsAUS”

Check out the tweets here:

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Babu Supriyo too congratulated Team India on their “superb win.” He wrote, “Outplayed Aussies in the boxing day Test Match. (Note: Team Has No Rohit Sharma, No Virat Kohli)”

Appreciating Team India’s efforts, Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, “Magnificent win for India. Congratulations! India wins Melbourne test. Amazing effort by the whole team!”

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India roar back with 8-wicket win, draw series level

The makers of 83 also congratulated Team India on their victory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Remembering Rajesh Khanna on his 78th birth anniversary

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement