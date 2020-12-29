Amitabh Bachchan, Venkatesh and others celebrate India’s victory over Australia at MCG

Amitabh Bachchan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to laud Team India’s victory against Australia in the 2nd Test at the MCG.

Big B shared his happiness on Twitter. “YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!! India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..Bola tha na maine SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge, de diya (Didn’t I say we will give a fitting reply to the setback? See, we did.) Congratulations India,” he wrote.

Atul Kasbekar is now hopeful about winning the series. He tweeted, “All those who dissed this Indian team after the first test, apologise. Well played lads. Now, let’s win the series.”

He also praised Ajinkya Rahane in a tweet, which read, “Quite impressed with the captaincy displayed by @ajinkyarahane88. Not to mention leading from the front while batting. Well done Jinks.”

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj posted on Twitter, “Congratulations #TeamIndia on this crushing victory over #Australia 😍 Led by @ajinkyarahane88, what a fabulous win this is by the boys.”

Saiyami Kher congratulated Ajinkya Rahane for leading the team and giving a win “that will be remembered for a long time.”

Calling the win the “best thing that has happened in 2020”, Kher wrote, “This team reiterates the fact that, When no one believes in you, you need to believe in yourself. Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 for leading from the front. A complete team effort. A win that will be remembered for a long time. Best thing that has happened in 2020! #INDvsAUS”

Special team, special win 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0SpJ6psra6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2020

T 3767 – YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!!

India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..

Bola tha na maine ..

SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge .. !

de diya .. unke ghar mein ghus ke .. !!

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2020

This team reiterates the fact that, When no one believes in you, you need to believe in yourself. Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 for leading from the front. A complete team effort. A win that will be remembered for a long time. Best thing that has happened in 2020! #INDvsAUS — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 29, 2020

A historic win, a remarkable feat! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a memorable win against the Aussies!#INDvAUS — 83 (@83thefilm) December 29, 2020

Absolutely fantastic win! What a comeback… what a performance! So proud of this team❤️❤️ Captain Jinks 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽 here we come Oz🤟🏽 Series is on! #INDvAUS — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) December 29, 2020

Spectacular day for Team India 🇮🇳

Jinks & boys, so well done!#INDvsAUS — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 29, 2020

Brilliant win India…

The Bowlers won us this Test…

Great Century & Captaincy by @ajinkyarahane88

My Man of the Match has to be @imjadeja

Once @imVkohli & @ImRo45 come into this Squad.. India can be the Best Test Team in the World again👍🏼 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Tm4YQnJSGS — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 29, 2020

Babu Supriyo too congratulated Team India on their “superb win.” He wrote, “Outplayed Aussies in the boxing day Test Match. (Note: Team Has No Rohit Sharma, No Virat Kohli)”

Appreciating Team India’s efforts, Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, “Magnificent win for India. Congratulations! India wins Melbourne test. Amazing effort by the whole team!”

The makers of 83 also congratulated Team India on their victory.