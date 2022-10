Amitabh Bachchan unveils Uunchai character poster ahead of 80th birthday: ‘Meet me as Amit Shrivastava’

Amitabh Bachchan introduced fans to his character from the upcoming film Uunchai along with a new poster on Monday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B dropped a poster along with a caption. The poster depicts the two sides of Amitabh. One is seen sitting in the backdrop of a hilltop amid a mesmerising view of the Himalayas. On the other hand, he seems to be the centre of attraction for all the women around him.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “This one from @rajshrifilms is special..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Friendship Day, Amitabh unveiled the first poster of his film Uunchai.

The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Raj Shri production. The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Makers began shooting for Uunchai in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, Bollywood star announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action thriller film Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Apart from Uunchai, Amitabh will next be seen in The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Project K.