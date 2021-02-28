Amitabh Bachchan undergoing surgery due to an unknown medical condition, fans worried

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going through some medical condition that has necessitated surgery. He gave the news to his fans via his Tumblr blog. The 78-year-old wrote on late Saturday night, “Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write.”

The news has made Big B’s fans worried and many shared their distress on social media, and a few also speculated as to what the said condition could be. The superstar’s fans wished for a speedy recovery of the legend. One shared on Twitter, “Prayers for @SrBachchan Ji’s speedy recovery. Take care. Sending my love and prayers for you.” Another tweeted, “Sir, Prayers for your speedy recovery. Get well soon.”

One user wrote, “Get well soon Sir. Wish you a very speedy recovery. Take care and take ample rest. Sir kindly follow all the instructions of the Doctor. This news of Surgery of urs has landed me in a lot of anxiety and tension. Praying to God. Love u❤❤❤❤❤ @SrBachchan.” A fan tweeted, “Please take care @SrBachchan. Love..❤ What surgery?? Please tell us something about it? Is everything okay? How are you? We are worried for you. Do take very good care of yourself. We all are with you ❤ Waiting to hear from you regarding the surgery..Take care..”

Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which released on Amazon Prime Video in June last year. His upcoming projects include mystery thriller Chehre and fantasy movie Brahmāstra.