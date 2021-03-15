Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery, calls it a ‘life changing experience’

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote how the corrective eye surgery have opened up the world to him. (Photo: SrBachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed on social media that he has undergone one more eye surgery to remove cataract. The actor had said in February that his first eye surgery had taken place succesfully.

“And the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “All good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM ‘s hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!”

T 3842 – .. and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now ..

all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM ‘s hands .. life changing experience ..

You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 14, 2021

In his blog, Amitabh wrote how the corrective eye surgery have opened up the world to him. “A wonderful world .. to see what was being missed till now .. the colours and shapes and sizes .. a life changing experience .. a saviour .. dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery .. to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine.”

He also warned that a delay in these surgeries can lead to blindness. “Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness .. so an advice .. get it done before it gets too late.”

He also said that he is in recovery now. “And the recovery for the second one continues. If I am writing this its obviously working.”

He also thanked his fans and well-wishers, “Thank you all for your kind words and concern .. it heartens me to know that there are so many of you that wish and pray for my recovery and well being.”