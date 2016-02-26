Amitabh Bachchan undergoes medical tests, recommended physiotherapy

Amitabh Bachchan has undergone medical tests following a minor injury. Amitabh Bachchan has undergone medical tests following a minor injury.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has undergone medical tests following a minor injury and has been advised to take proper rest and go through physiotherapy.

The 73-year-old “Wazir” actor took to his blog to inform fans (extended family) about his well being.

“All tests and investigations have been done thoroughly and with some of the most recognised doctors in the region and of the subject, they are without any alarming result.

“Some medications have been altered and some physio is recommended, which I am doing and resting. I function well, am off to the gym now and shall connect later on all platforms,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The actor thanked his fans for being concerned.

“Your concern and worry is well taken. But may I just say that please do not bear this on yourself. I am under repair, and as you know if ever there is something that needs to be spoken of regarding my health I have honestly and most frankly told you about it,” he added.

Bachchan suffered a rib injury last month while shooting for Sujoy Ghosh produced film “TE3N”. The actor will next be seen making a special appearance along with wife Jaya in R Balki’s directorial venture “Ki & Ka”.

