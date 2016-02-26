Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes medical tests, recommended physiotherapy

Amitabh Bachchan has undergone medical tests following a minor injury and has been advised to take proper rest and go through physiotherapy.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: February 26, 2016 6:53:39 pm
Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan news, Amitabh Bachchan health, Amitabh Bachchan film, Amitabh Bachchan upcoming film, entertainment news Amitabh Bachchan has undergone medical tests following a minor injury.
Related News

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has undergone medical tests following a minor injury and has been advised to take proper rest and go through physiotherapy.

The 73-year-old “Wazir” actor took to his blog to inform fans (extended family) about his well being.

“All tests and investigations have been done thoroughly and with some of the most recognised doctors in the region and of the subject, they are without any alarming result.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan sorting out scripts for new projects 

“Some medications have been altered and some physio is recommended, which I am doing and resting. I function well, am off to the gym now and shall connect later on all platforms,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The actor thanked his fans for being concerned.

“Your concern and worry is well taken. But may I just say that please do not bear this on yourself. I am under repair, and as you know if ever there is something that needs to be spoken of regarding my health I have honestly and most frankly told you about it,” he added.

Bachchan suffered a rib injury last month while shooting for Sujoy Ghosh produced film “TE3N”. The actor will next be seen making a special appearance along with wife Jaya in R Balki’s directorial venture “Ki & Ka”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now