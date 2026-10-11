Amitabh Bachchan turns 84: Fans gather outside Jalsa; Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn wish ‘young’ actor

Every year on Amitabh Bachchan‘s birthday, fans from across India and abroad gather outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai’s Juhu, hoping to catch a glimpse of the megastar. This year was no different.

A video circulating online shows a Bachchan fan dressed like him and dancing to the song “Main Hoon Don” from his 1978 film Don. Several others are seen holding giant posters of his iconic films and placards with birthday wishes. The celebrations reflect the love and admiration Big B continues to receive from audiences across generations.

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Apart from his fans, Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving birthday wishes from his co-stars, friends and admirers. Madhuri Dixit, who is set to host the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, also joined Bachchan for a special birthday week episode of KBC 17. Talking about Big B, Madhuri said, “Amitabh Bachchan Sir is a true legend, and Kaun Banega Crorepati is a legendary show in itself. For millions across India, Amitabh Sir and Kaun Banega Crorepati are simply two sides of the same coin, you cannot imagine one without the other. Walking onto that set to celebrate a milestone birthday for the man who has defined Indian cinema for generations was deeply humbling. Experiencing his legendary warmth, unmatched grace, and effortless charm in real time is something entirely magical; his true power lies in the way he makes everyone on that hotseat feel like family. Sharing this milestone with him, feeling the incredible energy of that room, and celebrating his journey is a memory I will hold very close. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday, may he continue to light up our screens and inspire us for years to come.

Sanjay Dutt wished the actor by writing on X, “Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you. @SrBachchan (sic)”

Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you.

@SrBachchan https://t.co/kEvwlmjqsp — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 11, 2026

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Chiranjeevi shared a photo of them hugging each other along with a very warm birthday wish. The post read, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!”

Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan 💐 Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir! ❤️ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2026

Suniel Shetty also shared his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. “No matter how many times I meet you there’s still that same excitement… that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful…always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir. @SrBachchan (sic),” tweeted Suniel.

No matter how many times I meet you there’s still that same excitement… that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful…always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir. @SrBachchan https://t.co/VtziaTfvIR — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2026

Farah Khan shared a selfie of herself and Big B on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Happy @amitabhbachchan day! Lov u Amit ji!!” with three red heart emojis. Abhishek Banerjee shared the iconic fight sequence from Coolie (1995), and wrote, “Happy birthday boss man! @amitabhbachchan.”

Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee pour birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan. Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee pour birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn shared a photo of himself and Bachchan having a conversation, and captioned it, “The years may make you the senior-most, but your energy remains as young as ever. Happy Birthday, Amit ji!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The superstar will soon be seen reprising his role of Ashvatthama in Kalki 2898 AD‘s much-anticipated sequel.