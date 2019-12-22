Amitabh Bachchan to skip 66th National Film Awards ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan was to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan was to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan ‘will not be able to attend’ the 66th National Film Awards ceremony, to be held on December 23 in New Delhi, due to fever.

Bachchan took to twitter and wrote, “T 3584/5/6 – Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”

At the awards ceremony, the 77-year-old actor was to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award introduced in 1969, incidentally also the year in which Amitabh Bachchan made his film debut with Saat Hindustani, includes a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000 (14,000 dollars).

On the work front, Big B was last seen in a guest role alongside Chiranjeevi in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His upcoming projects are Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, Uyarndha Manithan and Chehre.

