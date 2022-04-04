Amitabh Bachchan to revive Sunday darshan at his residence Jalsa, albeit ‘with precautions’

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans have something to cheer about. The ace actor shared on his blog that he wants to revive his famous Sunday meetings with his fans at his Mumbai residence Jalsa. Big B was addressing the announcement that masks and Covid-19 protocols are not mandatory in Mumbai although they are advised.

“Alright .. the news about the city of Mumbai is that no more masks and protocol of CoviD .. which comes as a blessing .. and the restrictions of flights in the International to be given operations as normal ..,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B then added, “So hopefully travel from far off lands shall be in permission .. and perhaps the Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on the Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions .. Such a desire to look forward to when I am back .. .”

Senior Bachchan has just wrapped shooting his upcoming project titled Goodbye in Rishikesh. Talking about the same, the actor wrote, “Travel over .. leaving the ‘devbhoomi’ with an immense feel of exhilaration to have been in this divine environ .. the work the atmosphere of work .. the crew and the colleagues .. all .. and the need to get back again .. to them .. and in the divinity of the surroundings.”

Big B also shared a glimpse of the wrap party.

In March 2020, when Covid-19 cases started increasing in India, Amitabh had informed his fans via Twitter that the Jalsa fan darshan will be cancelled.

T 3470 – To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

