Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan to headline courtroom thriller Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84 will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who also directed the actor in miniseries Yudh and Te3n.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Section 84. (Photo: Instagram/srbachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to headline director Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller Section 84.

The film, a Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt project in association with Jio Studios, will mark the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, who also directed the actor in miniseries Yudh and Te3n.

Announcing the movie Section 84 on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me.”

“I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it,” Ribhu Dasgupta said in a statement.

Vivek B Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, said, “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I’m thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.”

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on ‘Section 84’. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make ‘Section 84’ an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.”

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 18:54 IST
