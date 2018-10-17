Amitabh Bachchan on Vashmalle song: I rehearsed the most

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have shared screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan song Vashmalle.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says his task on Thugs of Hindostan was made more tough by ace choreographer Prabhudheva, who gave him “impossible” dance steps for the song Vashmalle.

Prabhudheva, who is known for his unique choreography, has directed Bachchan and his co-star Aamir Khan in the song.

“Prabhudheva is an amazing personality. His dance movements and the way he performs is astonishing and then when he makes you dance to the kind of steps that he does it’s impossible to create them. We went through several periods of rehearsals. I needed it most than the others,” Bachchan said in a statement.

“We had all been struggling, me in particular, so hard with the song and we said let’s just play the song and freak out so we just played the song and everyone just did what they wanted to do. I don’t know if it was filmed or not but if it was I would love to see it because we went mad,” he added.

The track has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani while celebrated lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Ace music composers Ajay-Atul have created this track.

The one-minute promo of the song sees Aamir and Amitabh trying their best to move to the upbeat music. But it is well-known that neither of them can dance, sure they have that screen presence which has helped them pull off previous hits, but “Vashmalle” certainly doesn’t belong to that category.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

The YRF-produced film will release on November 8 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

