Thugs of Hindostan: Meet the commander of Thugs, Amitabh Bachchan

After the logo of Thugs of Hindostan, the makers of epic action-adventure film have introduced superstar Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh. Shared by Aamir Khan on his Twitter handle, the motion poster has Amitabh in a larger than life avatar. With a sword in his hand, an armour on his body, a turban on his head and passion in his eyes, senior Bachchan could not have got a better look than this for his thug avatar. After looking at the motion poster, the wait for this long in the making project has just got difficult.

The official description of his character reads, “Wading through storms & battles, the commander of Thugs has arrived. Amitabh Bachchan as #Khudabaksh.” In the poster, Khudabaksh aka Amitabh is seen as a commander of a massive ship as he gets ready for war. A dramatic background score sets the mood of the teaser right. According to the makers, The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is the first Bollywood film to have the sea as the backdrop of the narrative.

Watch | Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh in Thugs of Hindostan

Sharing the teaser, Aamir tweeted, “The biggest thug of all !!! Love, a.” After looking at Amitabh’s character poster, the expectations from Aamir’s look in the magnum opus has increased manifold. The leaked photos of Aamir from the sets of the film have fans of Mr Perfectionist already marvelling about his unrecognisable transformation. Now, if that is his look in the movie or not will be known shortly.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug and the cult of the Thuggee. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Scheduled for Diwali release, the film will hit the theaters on November 8.

