Amitabh Bachchan thinks Navya Naveli Nanda’s new tee with a message about consent is ‘cool’. See photo

Sunday, May 08, 2022
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 8, 2022 4:33:08 pm
navya naveli nanda, amitabh bachchanNavya's tee was appreciated by none other than Big B himself. (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram and Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda, entrepreneur and granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has shared a new photo on Instagram. In the photo, she is wearing a T-shirt with a message regarding consent.

The Hindi consonant and letter depicting the ‘k’ sound is printed in big, bold font. And below it is written ‘for consent’.

Navya captioned the photo, “Consent. Use it. Ask for it ✌🏼.” Her tee was appreciated by none other than Big B himself, who wrote “Cool” with a sunglasses emoji in the comments section.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Shweta Bachchan reveals daughter Navya Naveli wanted to do films: ‘For a brief moment’

Amitabh Bachchan, interestingly, played a major role in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Pink, a movie that explored the importance, legal or otherwise, of consent in sexual matters.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Meanwhile, Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, among others also penned comments appreciating the tee and the photo. Shweta simply wrote, “Cute.” Abhishek called Navya “beauty.”

While many starkids wish it, Navya has said that she has no plans to become an actor right now.

She had told senior journalist Barkha Dutt in an interview earlier this year that she does enjoy “dancing but it was never something that I took seriously, as a career prospective. I have always been inclined towards business and have grown up around working women. My dadi and bua were involved in the family business, and I always saw how my father and grandfather would even take their suggestions. I think that world excited me more. Also, I am the fourth generation of the Nanda family and I wanted to carry that legacy. I wanted to support my dad, it’s something of great pride for me. I never considered acting as a career choice.”

