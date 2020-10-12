Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for birthday wishes: This is so overwhelming

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 78 on Sunday, thanked his fans and ‘extended family’ for the “love and the true greet” that they have bestowed upon him for years.

“The greetings and the expressions of greetings have been filled with words that are beyond my worth. And they continue to embarrass me. A way needs to be found. I wonder how. Someday we shall,” wrote Bachchan in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan further apologised to fans who had on Sunday come to meet him at his residence, Jalsa, as he is still not allowed to step out in public as part of precaution post his recovery from Covid-19.

Read Amitabh Bachchan’s full blog post here:

“.. the eyes they blur the imagery before .. the love of the loved ones envelops .. efforts to respond to all that give affection is vast .. but no , eyes or no eyes it must be done .. so one half is over .. the other shall be in the morrow .. yes there is work but work shall be adjusted for the wishers and wishes ..

my gratitude as ever till then to all , even if it has not come individually .. it shall hopefully , but till then .. my love and affection and grace ..🙏

… the air is filled with the love and the true greet of them that have remained with me for years .. and for this there is just not enough words .. and so ..

there is the hope that the pictures shall make up for the lapse .. err .. perhaps not .. they are just a substitute for words of genuine gratefulness .. they are never enough .. never attributed for the reason .. but regardless we muster on ..

.. the greetings and the expressions of greetings have been filled with words that are beyond my worth .. and they continue to embarrass me .. a way needs to be found .. I wonder how .. someday we shall ..

.. there is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa .. and they that bannered the street .. my thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out .. and the care is mandatory .. so apologies ..

I work tomorrow early .. and then back to the responding of those that have wished and taken trouble of gift .. aahhhh .. this is so overwhelming ..”

Amitabh Bachchan was flooded with wishes from fans across the nation and colleagues. Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to her Instagram account and posted photos wishing the actor. The clicks also featured her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya’s caption read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA💝🤗✨MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS… and your Blessings Always 🙏🌟💖✨”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12, which airs on Sony TV.

