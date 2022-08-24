scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "Uunchai" and "Project K". (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan blog)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

“I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also..” Bachchan wrote.

The veteran star had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”, Vikas Bahl’s “Goodbye”, “UUnchai” and “Project K”.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:22:30 am
HC seeks timeline for mental health body becoming operational

