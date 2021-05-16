Amitabh Bachchan takes second Covid-19 vaccination shot, writes about relief work: ‘Delivered 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen concentrators on the way’

Amitabh Bachchan said there is always a 'sense of satisfaction' in making efforts for those in need. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday informed his fans that he has taken the second dose of vaccination against Covid-19. The actor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Second is done too.”

The actor, who opened up on his contribution in the battle against Covid-19, spoke about how his relief work has continued. He said he has been “able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations.” The actor informed that 6 of these ventilators went to BMC “under the request of its Commissioner Mr Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has done great innovative work in controlling the spread of the virus in the City, by bringing down the numbers.” Big B stated that four of the ventilators have been delivered to Sion Hospital. The superstar also informed that the first consignment of 50 oxygen concentrators “ordered and bought” by him will be landing in Delhi by 6 am tomorrow.

“The first consignment of the 50 Oxygen Concentrators ordered and bought by me from Poland should be on a plane as I write, and shall be landing in Delhi by 6 am tomorrow morning, on the Polish Airline LOT .. flight WAW/DEL /LO 1071 .. these shall be cleared by the Gurudwara Committee where I have donated in the building of the 400 bed facility and which was inaugurated the other day .. 300 functional immediately and the balance 100 in due time .. and the O2 concentrators shall also be donated to this facility for their discretionary use.”

“These are the 10 litre concentrators, but research from my office informs me that the 5 litre ones are also acceptable and in greater demand .. so I have bought another 50 oxygen concentrators today of the 5 litre capacity, and hopefully they should be dispatched to us in a few days .. these shall be distributed to the needy facilities in Mumbai,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan thanked the government of Poland for helping him in the fight against Covid-19 in India.

The actor shared that he donated for ’25 bedded care centre’ in Juhu, which shall be operational by Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan also contributed help to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility in Delhi.

Talking about his efforts, the actor said, “I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask , to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness .. I have, not out of seeking praise, given descriptions of the work done this time, but just to assure all, of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises,” he concluded.