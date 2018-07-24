Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla to release on March 8, 2019

After Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film Badla After Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film Badla

The shooting of Sujoy Ghosh’s Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla has been wrapped up. The director says the end of a film shoot is “heartbreaking”.

“‘Badla’ shoot ends. Had the most awesome awesome crew who did all the hard work and of course… Sir Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu who took care of the acting department. Maine sirf chance pe dance kiya,” Ghosh tweeted.

“End of a film shoot is very heart breaking… Dil solid toot jaata hai (The heart breaks badly),” he added.

Taapsee tweeted a video of Ghosh jumping in the air, and wrote: “Anddddd its a schedule wrap from the youngest member of the cast and crew ‘Badla’ (considering we have a 2-year-old acting in the film, it’s quite an achievement).”

The film is a murder mystery, and its shooting took place widely in Scotland. Badla has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie will hit the big screen on March 8, 2019, which is incidentally Women’s Day as well. Both Taapsee and Big B had earlier shared screen space in another female-centric film Pink.

(With inputs from IANS)

