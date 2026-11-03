‘Don’t let the old man in’: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his struggle to get back to routine

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Almost a fortnight after announcing that he was taking a break from his busy life as an actor and television host on doctors’ recommendation, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update, saying he sometimes struggles to sleep well. Although he kept details about why the doctors recommended rest under wraps, Bollywood’s Shahenshah revealed that he also hasn’t been able to hit the gym or work out properly, as it takes a physical toll on him.
‘Hoping to catch sleep again’
He commenced the latest post on his official blog by sharing his struggle with font size and how he hasn’t been able to fix it, as he can’t seem to understand the instructions. “Still struggling with the font size of the letters when writing the blog. If someone knows how, do explain. Went to Google, but could not understand the instructions,” he noted.
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Amitabh Bachchan continued, “Up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that I should have written the blog last night. So, up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes.”
Discussing his trouble sleeping, the Bollywood icon shared, “At times, on the net (internet), you get so many physical motions to activate sleep. Tried all, and nothing happened. So, best to do it the natural [way]: get into the coverings, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the world, and done! Snoring and all.”
Why no ‘gymming’ these days
Mentioning that he yawned once as he was penning the note, Big B pointed out that it was, however, “an indicator of the shortage of oxygen needed.” He added, “Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be accommodated. The mind says ‘yes.’ But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don’t let the old man in.’ Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall.”
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Announcing his hiatus, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on social media on October 21, “I beg your forgiveness. I’ve been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I’m not able to write anything.”
Amitabh Bachchan injured
This came weeks after he slipped and fell on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and injured his knee. However, during the show, he downplayed the injury’s severity, assuring everyone it was not serious.
Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan did not miss his Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, this week as well. However, he greeted the crowd from behind a 12-foot-tall bulletproof glass enclosure this time, as security has been beefed up around the premises following the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.