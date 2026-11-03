‘Don’t let the old man in’: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his struggle to get back to routine

Almost a fortnight after announcing that he was taking a break from his busy life as an actor and television host on doctors’ recommendation, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update, saying he sometimes struggles to sleep well. Although he kept details about why the doctors recommended rest under wraps, Bollywood’s Shahenshah revealed that he also hasn’t been able to hit the gym or work out properly, as it takes a physical toll on him.

‘Hoping to catch sleep again’

He commenced the latest post on his official blog by sharing his struggle with font size and how he hasn’t been able to fix it, as he can’t seem to understand the instructions. “Still struggling with the font size of the letters when writing the blog. If someone knows how, do explain. Went to Google, but could not understand the instructions,” he noted.