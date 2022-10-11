Amitabh Bachchan steps out of Jalsa to meet fans at midnight, says ‘thanks for being with me all these years’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan‘s fans from across the world are celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. The actor, who is also fondly known as Big B by his fans, took to his blog and expressed gratitude towards his fans for always being by his side. He also met people gathered outside his home, Jalsa, at midnight. He was accompanied by daughter Shweta Nanda as he met the people who had gathered outside his home, considered an iconic address in Mumbai.

Fans have from many years celebrated Amitabh’s birthday by cutting cakes, offering prayers in his name, while some of them visit his Mumbai home Jalsa. Amitabh, who interacts with his fans, or as he calls them ‘extended family’ through social media, also sent out birthday greetings to his fans who share the special day with him.

In the blog, Amitabh wrote, “Birthday greetings .. and the prayers for happiness ever .. thank you for sharing this day with me .. and for being with me all these years .. am humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and affection .. love you all , my Extended Family.”

The actor, whose body of work shines with blockbusters like Sholay, Coolie, Shehenshaah, Satte Pe Satta, Anand, Agneepath, amongst many others, is currently seen as the quizmaster on popular gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

In his blog, he also wrote that it is difficult for him to translate the love of his fans into words. He wrote, “and another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .. it is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude ..My love as ever ..”

Amongst others, Amitabh also shared birthday wishes with a special fan, who shares his birthday and initials. He wrote, “the sweet , Ef Anusha Bansal from Delhi .. sharer of birth and initials .. lovingly calling herself ABY BABY .. back then she was only 6 years old .. and she was the one telling her Mother about the Blog , at 6 of age !! .. incredible !! .. and now she must be a fine lady in her 20s .. love to you , Anusha , and to your Mother , Ef Payal Bansal .. we hope you’re well and you will get to see this ..”

Amitabh was recently seen in family drama Goodbye, which marked the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai. He is also shooting for Pan India film titled Project K, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.