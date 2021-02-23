Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre gets release date, Rhea Chakraborty missing from poster

Rhea Chakraborty founds no place in Chehre's new poster, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter, Rhea Chakraborty/Twitter)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre will arrive in cinema halls on April 30, almost a year after it was originally scheduled to release. Chehre was supposed to release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that forced cinema halls to shut.

Bachchan and rest of the team on Tuesday tweeted the release date of the mystery-thriller along with its new poster, featuring the the primary cast members except Rhea Chakraborty. Chehre makers chose to exclude Rhea Chakraborty not only from the poster but also the official announcement note, despite the actor revealing her look from the film almost two years ago.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi tagged the rest of the lead cast members except Rhea Chakraborty in their social media posts about the film’s release date.

The producers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, are yet to make any statement about Rhea’s conspicuous exclusion from Chehre’s public announcement.

Chehre has been directed by Rumi Jafry, who has maintained he is quite close to Rhea. In fact, after Rhea’s actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year in June, Rumi had revealed he was supposed to direct a romantic film with the real-life couple. Months later, in December, Rumi Jafry had even told Spotboye that Rhea would make her comeback to movies later this year.

Within a month of Sushant’s demise, Rhea Chakraborty found herself in the middle of a storm as the late actor’s family accused her of abetting his death. The legal case against her soon took a political turn with national agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating Sushant’s death.

Rhea was taken into custody on September 8 by the NC in a drugs case related to Sushant’s death. She was granted bail after nearly a month in Byculla jail. The actor was also at the receiving end of social media trial and incessant online trolling.