Amitabh Bachchan speaks up against open defecation on Railway tracks

Spreading the message of cleanliness, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently pulled the attention of the authorities towards open defecating on railway tracks across the nation and appealed Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for a systematic mechanism to curb the menace.

“Railway tracks are not a location for open defecation, I see in villages and in small towns people just take their water containers, go on to the tracks and openly defecate. I don’t know where this mind set is coming from, why do they actually go there but that needs to stop because you are not just defecating and messing up the place but are also inviting a lot of diseases,” said the 73-year-old actor during a cleanliness drive at Juhu beach.

Rationally analysing the reason, Big B added, “What happens is that in a moving train all waste actually drops onto the tracks and people in the villages and smaller towns believe that perhaps if the train is letting off all this there; it is also ok for them to excrete there. I don’t think that’s correct. Maybe we should ask the Railway minister is there some way of taking charge of it.”

In response to the 73-year-old actor’s queries, the Railway Minister explained him the efforts made by the railways to put a control on it.

“We are planning to install boi-toilet in every train so that waste doesn’t fall on tracks, vacuum toilets that are used in planes can also prove effective but somehow we lack the basic infrastructure required to support the technology. I have also requested municipal corporations of big cities like Delhi and Mumbai to set up mobile toilets in slums near railway tracks,” he said.

The ‘PINK star also requested people to take part in the ‘Swachchta Mission’ and take the responsibly of keeping 10 yards in his vicinity clean, because if each individual follows it, the nation would on its own become trash-free.

On the professional front, the ‘Paa’ actor will next be seen in Vijay Acharya’s ‘Thug’ along with tinsel town’s perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Other than this, the superstar also has ‘Aankhen 2′ in his kitty.

