‘Been idle for too long’: Amitabh Bachchan responds to Sourav Ganguly’s comment tagging him as ‘the boss’

A sunny day in Mumbai had Amitabh Bachchan in a similar mood on Wednesday. The actor shared a few photos of himself basking in the winter sun, and wrote, “… yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean.”

Reacting to Bachchan’s post, former cricketer and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly commented, “The boss is out …age is just a number for him.” Humbled by Sourav’s fan-boy comment, Bachchan responded to Ganguly, saying, “Got to get going .. idle for too long,” and added a bunch of laugh-out-loud emoticons.

In the photos Amitabh is seen donning a hoodie with ‘City Fog’ written on it. Lately, Bachchan has been sharing pictures of himself as he has resumed work after taking a break due to the rise of Covid-19 cases across India. One of his posts reads, “bouncing back to work .. 🕺🕺🕺🦾🦾.” and in another, he had written, “… okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED.”

The 79-year-old actor is busy with several projects in his kitty. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurran and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. His upcoming films include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna, The Intern’s Hindi remake with Deepika Padukone, Uunchai, Runway 34 and Goodbye.