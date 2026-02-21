Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek a ‘considerate partner’ days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s adorable birthday wish

The relationship status of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has consistently made headlines, with speculation around their marriage and family dynamics surfacing time and again. While the couple has maintained that these are just rumours as they often are seen supporting each other, a recent blog post by Amitabh Bachchan has caught fans’ attention. Here, Amitabh described his son as a “considerate partner.”

He wrote, “And in the distress of dislocation, of disconnection, of just the futility of displacement… comes a welcome breath… the SON… walks into my room unannounced… in a surprise… Simply washed away all the negativity, the worry, the anxiousness…” He concluded the note by saying, “Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more…”