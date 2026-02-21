Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek a ‘considerate partner’ days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s adorable birthday wish
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog post had him describing his son as a 'considerate partner' and a beautiful human being.
The relationship status of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has consistently made headlines, with speculation around their marriage and family dynamics surfacing time and again. While the couple has maintained that these are just rumours as they often are seen supporting each other, a recent blog post by Amitabh Bachchan has caught fans’ attention. Here, Amitabh described his son as a “considerate partner.”
He wrote, “And in the distress of dislocation, of disconnection, of just the futility of displacement… comes a welcome breath… the SON… walks into my room unannounced… in a surprise… Simply washed away all the negativity, the worry, the anxiousness…” He concluded the note by saying, “Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more…”
A few days ago, Aishwarya shared an adorable birthday wish for her husband on his birthday. Posting a monochrome childhood picture of Abhishek that highlighted his eyes, she wrote, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa.” She added, “With lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health. God Bless. Stay Golden… Shine on Love.” The family had also rung in the New Year together during a holiday in New York City, celebrating alongside their daughter Aaradhya.
Previously addressing the speculation surrounding his relationship, Abhishek told Peeping Moon, “I have never done anything wrong, so I don’t see why I need to go around clarifying stuff. There is no need for that. If there is something I feel has gone out of hand, like if you are going to be talking about my family wrongly, I am going to correct you.”
Speaking about his daughter, he added, “Aaradhya is a mature girl. And her mother has done a wonderful job… she is aware, but I don’t think it is a priority for her. She doesn’t have a phone. She’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That is something we decided a long time ago. She loves school. She won’t believe anything. I think her mother has taught her well enough not to believe everything she reads. Like my parents, we are completely honest with the family. There has never been an occasion where anybody has to question anybody.”
Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.
